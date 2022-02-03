KeyCorp Comments on LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $14.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.