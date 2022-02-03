KeyCorp Comments on Lennox International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $15.45 per share for the year.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LII. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.57.

Shares of LII opened at $272.15 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $268.74 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.63 and its 200-day moving average is $313.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Lennox International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Lennox International by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,002,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lennox International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

