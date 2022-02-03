Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €900.00 by Berenberg Bank

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €900.00 ($1,011.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($831.46) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($882.02) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($870.79) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($966.29) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($932.58) price objective on Kering in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €807.67 ($907.49).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €679.00 ($762.92) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €690.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €686.38. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($468.99).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

