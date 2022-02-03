Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Down 21.7% in January

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.50. 170,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,840. Kelso Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIQ. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kelso Technologies by 98.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kelso Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kelso Technologies by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 850,339 shares during the period.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.