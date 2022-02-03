KE (NYSE:BEKE) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.91.

BEKE stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -1.42. KE has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KE by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 264,838 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of KE by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of KE by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 847,314 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $12,221,000.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

