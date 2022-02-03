KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KDDIY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KDDI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of KDDI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KDDI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KDDI stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of -0.02. KDDI has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

