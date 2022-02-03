KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 44,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,104,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 36,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 843,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,295,000 after acquiring an additional 364,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.51. 235,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,098,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

