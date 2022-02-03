KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.42 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 79.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 436,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,205,000 after purchasing an additional 192,947 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.1% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,674,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $32,290,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $3,039,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.44. 21,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.95. The company has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

