KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.78. The stock had a trading volume of 98,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.04. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $169.71 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.