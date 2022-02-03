KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,559 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.84. 68,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

