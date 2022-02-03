Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 73,719 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,719 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:SON opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.