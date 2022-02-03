Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 73,719 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,719 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SON opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

