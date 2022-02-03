Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $390.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

