Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,261 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 54.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $254.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.32. The company has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

