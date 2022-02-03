Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

