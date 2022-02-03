Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

American Tower stock opened at $252.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.29 and a 200-day moving average of $275.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

