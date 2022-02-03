Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,002 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in General Mills by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in General Mills by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.77 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

