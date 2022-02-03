Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,710 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDK opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

