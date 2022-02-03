Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kaspien from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPN traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. 19,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaspien will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSPN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kaspien by 87.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaspien by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kaspien by 273.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

