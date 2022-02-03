Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $681.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

