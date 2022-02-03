KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.92.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

