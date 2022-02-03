Kaizen Financial Strategies Takes $561,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

IHI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.87. 112,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,922. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.