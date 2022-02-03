Kaizen Financial Strategies Takes $1.21 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,445 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. United Rentals comprises about 1.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,179,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.86. 2,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $248.07 and a one year high of $414.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.24 and its 200 day moving average is $344.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

