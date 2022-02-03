Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 278.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $688,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQJ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,804. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.