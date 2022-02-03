Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New $702,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. 78,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,133. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

