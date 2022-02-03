Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $396,000 in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 817,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 3,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PMT. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.