Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys Shares of 11,555 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAN traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 68,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

