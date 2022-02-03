Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires Shares of 2,501 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OIH traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,866. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $248.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.61.

