Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires Shares of 20,716 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.1% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.68. 2,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,541. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

