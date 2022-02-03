Jump Financial LLC Takes $897,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in B&G Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in B&G Foods by 10.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

