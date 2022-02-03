Jump Financial LLC Sells 7,607 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 116.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 6.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the third quarter worth $2,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Braskem by 134.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the second quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. Braskem S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

BAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

