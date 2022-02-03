Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 38,112 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Hollysys Automation Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLI opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.24.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

