Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Agree Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

