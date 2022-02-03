Jump Financial LLC Makes New $740,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 257,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average is $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

