Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

