JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $720.03

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 720.03 ($9.68) and traded as low as GBX 681.98 ($9.17). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 686 ($9.22), with a volume of 188,528 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 720.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 769.09. The company has a market cap of £277.87 million and a P/E ratio of 4.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

In other JPMorgan Russian Securities news, insider Ashley Dunster acquired 5,000 shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($41,677.87).

About JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

