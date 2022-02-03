JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,450.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,294.37.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,002.02 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,830.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2,829.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,945 shares of company stock worth $418,092,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

