JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) by 288.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,272 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $811,000.

Shares of JEMA opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69.

