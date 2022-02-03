Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 18,346 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,346 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,320,077,000 after buying an additional 2,580,563 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.90. 422,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,338,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

