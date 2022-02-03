Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 661 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $454.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

