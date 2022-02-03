Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,570 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $53.34. 271,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,098,648. The firm has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

