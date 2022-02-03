Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period.

SCHO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.45. 11,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,803. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.76.

