Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,152. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

