Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,217 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 221.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,606,000 after buying an additional 151,436 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.32. 13,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,351. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

