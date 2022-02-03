Jonathan Elliott Dickinson Sells 7,375 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Incyte stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Incyte by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 551,469 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Incyte by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.