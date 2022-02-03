Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,443.33 ($32.85).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JMAT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.27) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.12) to GBX 2,290 ($30.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.64) to GBX 2,600 ($34.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.64) to GBX 2,550 ($34.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.86) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($555.39). Also, insider Chris Mottershead purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,965 ($26.42) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($26,418.39). Insiders acquired 8,518 shares of company stock worth $17,413,810 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,899 ($25.53). 800,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,358. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,838 ($24.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,363 ($45.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,014.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,522.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

