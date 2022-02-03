Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.62. 37,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,231,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

