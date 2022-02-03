Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.95. The stock had a trading volume of 77,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.54 and its 200 day moving average is $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $452.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

