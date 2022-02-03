Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $451.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

