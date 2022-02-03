Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $172.39. 100,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,231,902. The company has a market capitalization of $453.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

