Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lessened by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.7% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.41. 110,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,231,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $453.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

